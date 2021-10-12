Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) are facing tough odds as 32-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (5-1). The point total is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just once this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.8 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Flames games this season is 55.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

The 56.5 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Flames rack up 35.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per contest the Warhawks allow.

When Liberty scores more than 36.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames average 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7), than the Warhawks give up per outing (469.2).

When Liberty picks up more than 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have six giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 32 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Warhawks average just 1.3 more points per game (15.6) than the Flames give up (14.3).

When UL Monroe records more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks collect 237.8 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 266.2 the Flames give up.

In games that UL Monroe churns out more than 266.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have four giveaways this season, while the Flames have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats