Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.
Odds for Rams vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
- So far this season, 60% of New York's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).
- The Rams put up 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants surrender.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants give up per matchup (408.6).
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- New York has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.
- The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).
- When New York churns out over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
