The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Rams put up 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants surrender.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants give up per matchup (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

New York has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.

The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).

When New York churns out over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

