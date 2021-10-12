October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).
  • The Rams put up 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants surrender.
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants give up per matchup (408.6).
  • The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.
  • New York has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • New York has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.
  • The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).
  • When New York churns out over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.