Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 5-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 57.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in one game this season.
- Tuesday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 14.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in four chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.8).
- When Appalachian State puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers average 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (407.2).
- When Appalachian State picks up more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 395.0 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- When Louisiana piles up more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
481.4
Avg. Total Yards
395.0
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.2
6
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
3