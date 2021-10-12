Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 5-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 57.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -5 57

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

Tuesday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 14.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.8).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers average 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (407.2).

When Appalachian State picks up more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 395.0 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers give up.

When Louisiana piles up more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats