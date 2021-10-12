Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -7 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of five games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 55.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 59.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.1 points above the 55.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners allow (22).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners give up per contest (301.3).

When Louisiana Tech piles up more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Miners have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Miners put up 7.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.4).

The Miners rack up 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (471.6).

The Miners have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats