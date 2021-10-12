Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana Tech
-7
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of five games this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 55.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 59.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 0.1 points above the 55.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners allow (22).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners give up per contest (301.3).
- When Louisiana Tech piles up more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Miners have takeaways (10).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Miners put up 7.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.4).
- The Miners rack up 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (471.6).
- The Miners have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|UTEP
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
33.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22
413.2
Avg. Total Yards
388.2
471.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.3
7
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
10