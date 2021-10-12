Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 11-point favorites when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. The point total is set at 65.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -11 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points or more only one time this year.

North Texas' games have gone over 65.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 57.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Marshall Stats and Trends

So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more in three chances.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green give up (32.2).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 515.2 yards per game, 91.0 more yards than the 424.2 the Mean Green give up per outing.

When Marshall churns out more than 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Mean Green's takeaways (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Texas has two wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mean Green rack up per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.8).

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Mean Green collect 27.1 more yards per game (415.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (388.7).

In games that North Texas amasses over 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats