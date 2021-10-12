Publish date:
Memphis vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is favored by 10.5 points. The contest's over/under is 55.
Odds for Memphis vs. Navy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-10.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over 55 points in all five games this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 55 points in three of five chances this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 1.4 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 64.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.9 more than the 55 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.8, 7.8 points more than Thursday's over/under of 55.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen give up (32.2).
- Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers average 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (360.6).
- When Memphis picks up more than 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- Navy's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Midshipmen put up 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers give up (32.7).
- The Midshipmen collect 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers allow (457.0).
- This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Navy
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
497.5
Avg. Total Yards
282.6
457.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.6
10
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7