Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker William Kwenkeu (4) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is favored by 10.5 points. The contest's over/under is 55.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -10.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over 55 points in all five games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 55 points in three of five chances this season.

Thursday's over/under is 1.4 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 64.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.9 more than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.8, 7.8 points more than Thursday's over/under of 55.

The 55 over/under in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen give up (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers average 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (360.6).

When Memphis picks up more than 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Navy's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

This season the Midshipmen put up 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers give up (32.7).

The Midshipmen collect 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers allow (457.0).

This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats