Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of struggling teams meet when the Miami Dolphins (1-4), losers of four straight, play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), who are on a five-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jacksonville is a 3.5-point underdog in the matchup. The total has been set at 45.5 points for this game.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points only twice this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Sunday's total is 11.1 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.7 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 0.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Dolphins put up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars give up (30.4).

The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (408.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over seven more times (8 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

So far this season Jacksonville has one win against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars rack up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per contest (422.2).

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this year.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in three road games, Miami has hit the over twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.

