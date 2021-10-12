Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -19.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points just two times this year.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 9.5 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips give up (38.7).

The RedHawks rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8), than the Zips allow per matchup (437.5).

In games that Miami (OH) churns out over 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

So far this year Akron has two wins against the spread.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Zips rack up 21.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the RedHawks surrender.

Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Zips collect just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks allow (352.7).

When Akron piles up more than 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Zips have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (4).

Season Stats