Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-19.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points just two times this year.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.2 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips give up (38.7).
- The RedHawks rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8), than the Zips allow per matchup (437.5).
- In games that Miami (OH) churns out over 437.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .
Akron Stats and Trends
- So far this year Akron has two wins against the spread.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Zips rack up 21.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the RedHawks surrender.
- Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
- The Zips collect just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks allow (352.7).
- When Akron piles up more than 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Zips have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Akron
22
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
378.8
Avg. Total Yards
344.8
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.5
6
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
8