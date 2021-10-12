Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks with an official during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is a 4.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

In 60% of Indiana's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 60.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, four fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 54.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Spartans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Spartans average 36.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Hoosiers give up per outing (28.2).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.2 points.

The Spartans average 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (351.6).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (6).

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year the Hoosiers score 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans surrender (19.3).

When Indiana records more than 19.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans allow (420.2).

The Hoosiers have nine giveaways this season, while the Spartans have nine takeaways .

Season Stats