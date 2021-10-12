Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is a 4.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-4.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.
- In 60% of Indiana's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 60.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, four fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 54.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Spartans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Spartans average 36.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Hoosiers give up per outing (28.2).
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.2 points.
- The Spartans average 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (351.6).
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (6).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This year the Hoosiers score 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans surrender (19.3).
- When Indiana records more than 19.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans allow (420.2).
- The Hoosiers have nine giveaways this season, while the Spartans have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Indiana
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
487.3
Avg. Total Yards
343.6
420.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.6
5
Giveaways
9
9
Takeaways
6