Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, meet the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only two times this year.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles give up (16.8).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 433.8 yards per game, 115.4 more yards than the 318.4 the Eagles allow per outing.

In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 3-1-0 this season.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Eagles put up 35.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (15.8).

When Boston College scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (295.4).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 295.4 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats