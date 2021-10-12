Publish date:
NC State vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 11th-ranked scoring defense, meet the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and their 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.
Odds for NC State vs. Boston College
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-3
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only two times this year.
- Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.8, is 16.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Wolf Pack score 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles give up (16.8).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 433.8 yards per game, 115.4 more yards than the 318.4 the Eagles allow per outing.
- In games that NC State amasses over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Boston College is 3-1-0 this season.
- This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Eagles put up 35.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (15.8).
- When Boston College scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles collect 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (295.4).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 295.4 yards.
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Boston College
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.6
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
433.8
Avg. Total Yards
404.8
295.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.4
6
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
7