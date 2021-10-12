Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their 18th-ranked rushing attack against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 39 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 48 for the game.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -3.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in three of six games this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-2-0 this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (19.6).

Nebraska is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.6 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 493.3 yards per game, 185.5 more yards than the 307.8 the Golden Gophers allow per contest.

Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 307.8 yards.

The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .

Minnesota Stats and Trends

So far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Golden Gophers average 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers surrender (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers collect just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (341.6).

In games that Minnesota totals over 341.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats