The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. An over/under of 59.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Hawaii's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 5.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (31).

Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 5.7 more yards per game (443), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (437.3).

In games that Nevada piles up more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors average three more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.8 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (374.6).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 374.6 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (7).

Season Stats