Publish date:
North Carolina vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 62.5.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-7
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 3.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.5 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is four points fewer than this game's over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tar Heels have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- North Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes allow (27).
- North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.
- The Tar Heels average 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per matchup.
- North Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.6 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- This year, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Hurricanes put up 30.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.7 points.
- The Hurricanes average 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (372).
- Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 372 yards.
- This season the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Miami
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
26.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
486.2
Avg. Total Yards
438.4
372
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.6
9
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
4