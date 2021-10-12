Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -7 62.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Miami's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 3.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is four points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tar Heels have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

North Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes allow (27).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.

The Tar Heels average 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per matchup.

North Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.6 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Hurricanes put up 30.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.7 points.

The Hurricanes average 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (372).

Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 372 yards.

This season the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats