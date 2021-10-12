Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. A 47-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -9 47

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over 47 points four of six times.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.2, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is eight points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 55.3, 8.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 4-1-1 this season.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Huskies average 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons allow (23.7).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.7 points.

The Huskies collect 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (344.8).

When Northern Illinois totals more than 344.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Huskies have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (10).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 5-1-0 this season.

This season, the Falcons have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Falcons average 13.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Huskies allow (31.3).

The Falcons average 291.5 yards per game, 119.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Huskies give up.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Huskies' takeaways (5).

Season Stats