Rutgers vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are small, 2-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rutgers
-2
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this season.
- Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the 50 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.2).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow per outing (448.6).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Wildcats rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- When Northwestern churns out more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.2
354.7
Avg. Total Yards
367.2
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.6
5
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
8