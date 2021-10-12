Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are small, 2-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this season.

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the 50 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Scarlet Knights put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.2).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow per outing (448.6).

This year, the Scarlet Knights have five turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Wildcats rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Scarlet Knights give up.

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Wildcats rack up 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.

When Northwestern churns out more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats