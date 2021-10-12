Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the eighth-ranked run defense will host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Horned Frogs are 11.5-point underdogs. The total is 65.5 points for this game.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -11.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in four of six games this season.

TCU's games have gone over 65.5 points in three of four chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 79.6 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.5 points, six fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Sooners score 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28).

Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28 points.

The Sooners rack up 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (429.2).

In games that Oklahoma churns out over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have six turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (7).

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this season TCU has one win against the spread.

TCU's games this season have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Horned Frogs score 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners surrender (23.8).

TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 444.8 yards per game, 91.5 more yards than the 353.3 the Sooners allow.

When TCU picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats