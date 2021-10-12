Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3-point favorites on the road at Neyland Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads have dynamic rushing attacks, with the Rebels fifth in rushing yards per game, and the Volunteers sixth. A total of 80 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -3 80

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 80 points only two times this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 80 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 87.7, is 7.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 27.5 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 80 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 20.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Rebels rack up 46.2 points per game, 24.7 more than the Volunteers allow per matchup (21.5).

When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels average 561.6 yards per game, 217.3 more yards than the 344.3 the Volunteers allow per matchup.

When Ole Miss piles up over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers average 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels allow (31).

When Tennessee records more than 31 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Volunteers average 41.8 more yards per game (474) than the Rebels allow per outing (432.2).

When Tennessee piles up more than 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .

