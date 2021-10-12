Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in all five games this season.

Cal's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.

The Ducks have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Ducks average 35.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (27.6).

When Oregon records more than 27.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Ducks average 22.0 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (399.2).

When Oregon totals over 399.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (6).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread two times this season.

Cal's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Golden Bears put up 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ducks give up.

When Cal puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks allow per matchup (409.0).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 409.0 yards.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

