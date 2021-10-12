Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the first-ranked scoring offense will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the contest. The game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 57.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 41.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 53.4 average total in Hokies games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in all five opportunities.

The Panthers rack up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).

When Pittsburgh records more than 18.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 554.2 yards per game, 212.2 more yards than the 342 the Hokies give up per contest.

In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hokies average just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers give up (22.6).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Hokies collect 329.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 338.4 the Panthers allow.

The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats