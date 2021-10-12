Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the first-ranked scoring offense will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the contest. The game has an over/under of 57.5 points.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in all five games this season.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 57.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 53.4 average total in Hokies games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in all five opportunities.
- The Panthers rack up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 18.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers collect 554.2 yards per game, 212.2 more yards than the 342 the Hokies give up per contest.
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Hokies average just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers give up (22.6).
- Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Hokies collect 329.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 338.4 the Panthers allow.
- The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
52.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
18.6
554.2
Avg. Total Yards
329.4
338.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
342
5
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
8