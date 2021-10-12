Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43 points for the outing.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.3 points above Sunday's total of 43.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Steelers put up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).
- The Steelers rack up 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks allow per matchup.
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Thus far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Seahawks rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).
- In games that Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Seahawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
- The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).
- Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- In three away games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.
- This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
