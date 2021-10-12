October 12, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43 points for the outing.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.3 points above Sunday's total of 43.
  • The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Steelers put up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).
  • The Steelers rack up 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
  • Thus far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.
  • Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).
  • In games that Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
  • In three away games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

