The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43 points for the outing.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.3 points above Sunday's total of 43.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times this season.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Steelers put up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).

The Steelers rack up 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks allow per matchup.

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).

Seahawks stats and trends

Thus far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Seahawks rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).

In games that Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

In three away games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

