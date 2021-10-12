Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) are 8-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The over/under is 41 for this matchup.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -8 41

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in three of five games this season.

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.1, is 15.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 41 over/under in this contest.

The Aztecs and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Friday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 15.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Aztecs score 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans give up (23.8).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.

The Aztecs average only 0.7 more yards per game (370.2) than the Spartans give up per contest (369.5).

In games that San Diego State churns out more than 369.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (3) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This season the Spartans put up 3.9 more points per game (20.5) than the Aztecs surrender (16.6).

When San Jose State records more than 16.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans average 333.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 270.0 the Aztecs give up.

When San Jose State picks up more than 270.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Aztecs' takeaways (9).

Season Stats