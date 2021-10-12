Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 3 points. The contest has a point total of 49.5.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3 49.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points just once this year.

So far this season, 60% of Georgia Southern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 1.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.2 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Jaguars and their opponents have scored an average of 50.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 4.8 more than the set total in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

So far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Jaguars score 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles give up (32.7).

The Jaguars collect 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per matchup.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Eagles put up 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars allow (20.0).

When Georgia Southern scores more than 20.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars allow (311.8).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 311.8 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats