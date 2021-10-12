Publish date:
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 3 points. The contest has a point total of 49.5.
Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-3
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points just once this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Georgia Southern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 1.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- The 52.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.2 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Jaguars and their opponents have scored an average of 50.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 4.8 more than the set total in this contest.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- So far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).
- South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Jaguars score 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles give up (32.7).
- The Jaguars collect 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per matchup.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Eagles put up 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars allow (20.0).
- When Georgia Southern scores more than 20.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars allow (311.8).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 311.8 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|South Alabama
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
360.6
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
311.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.0
9
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
5