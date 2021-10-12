Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) drops a pass against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 18.5 points. The over/under is 51 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -18.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 51 points just two times this year.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 51 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 35.3 points per game, 15.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.2 points fewer than the 58.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Gamecocks and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Gamecocks rack up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores surrender (36.2).

The Gamecocks collect 116.2 fewer yards per game (336.3), than the Commodores allow per contest (452.5).

This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Commodores' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Commodores put up 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks allow (22).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.

The Commodores average just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks allow (329.2).

When Vanderbilt amasses more than 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores have 12 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats