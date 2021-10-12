Publish date:
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 18.5 points. The over/under is 51 for the game.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-18.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 51 points just two times this year.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 51 points in three of five chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 35.3 points per game, 15.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points fewer than the 58.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Gamecocks and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Gamecocks rack up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores surrender (36.2).
- The Gamecocks collect 116.2 fewer yards per game (336.3), than the Commodores allow per contest (452.5).
- This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Commodores' takeaways (6).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year the Commodores put up 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks allow (22).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.
- The Commodores average just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks allow (329.2).
- When Vanderbilt amasses more than 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores have 12 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
22
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
36.2
336.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.7
329.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.5
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
6