The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -2 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinal rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars allow (24.8).

Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).

The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cougars are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.

The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal give up (408.2).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 408.2 yards.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

