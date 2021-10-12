Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-2
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.
- In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cardinal rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars allow (24.8).
- Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).
- The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cougars are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27 points.
- The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal give up (408.2).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 408.2 yards.
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington State
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
27
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
352.2
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
408.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.5
5
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
13