Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) are one-touchdown underdogs on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1). The contest's point total is set at 52.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of five games this season.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 4.4 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.4, 0.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 52.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- This year, the Buccaneers put up 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles surrender (24.8).
- Tampa Bay is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per matchup.
- When Tampa Bay picks up more than 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.
Eagles stats and trends
- So far this season Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (360.2).
- When Philadelphia picks up over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
- Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (52).
