Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by running back Ronald Jones (27) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) as he scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) are one-touchdown underdogs on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1). The contest's point total is set at 52.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of five games this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 4.4 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.4, 0.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 52.

The 52 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 49.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles surrender (24.8).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per matchup.

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.

Eagles stats and trends

So far this season Philadelphia has two wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (360.2).

When Philadelphia picks up over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

This season, Eagles home games average 51.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (52).

