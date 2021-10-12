October 12, 2021
BETTING
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 8.5-point underdogs. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-8.5

60.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
  • So far this season, 83.3% of Missouri's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Texas A&M's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.
  • The Aggies average 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (498.8).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
  • Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).
  • The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).
  • When Missouri puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).
  • When Missouri totals over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMissouri

26.3

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

37.5

376.7

Avg. Total Yards

467.0

353.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

498.8

10

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

9