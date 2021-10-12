Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 8.5-point underdogs. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-8.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Missouri's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.
- The Aggies average 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (498.8).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
- Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).
- The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).
- When Missouri puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).
- When Missouri totals over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Missouri
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
376.7
Avg. Total Yards
467.0
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.8
10
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
9