Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 8.5-point underdogs. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -8.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Missouri's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.5 points.

The Aggies average 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (498.8).

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this year.

Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).

When Missouri puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).

When Missouri totals over 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats