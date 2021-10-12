Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the fifth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61 points for the game.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of six games this season.

Oklahoma State's games have yet to go over 61 points this season.

Saturday's total is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.9 points per game average.

The 47.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 10.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Longhorns rack up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys surrender (18.6).

When Texas scores more than 18.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns average 174.8 more yards per game (480) than the Cowboys allow per outing (305.2).

In games that Texas churns out more than 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have six giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Longhorns surrender (29.2).

The Cowboys rack up 60.2 fewer yards per game (380.8) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (441).

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats