The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 16.5-point favorites when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 66.5.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -16.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 66.5 points in three of six games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, 14.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 78.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.6 more than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

Red Raiders games have an average total of 58.2 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 12.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Red Raiders put up nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.8).

The Red Raiders average 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (494).

When Texas Tech totals over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more in four chances.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.

This year the Jayhawks average 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).

The Jayhawks average 74.5 fewer yards per game (331) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (405.5).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 405.5 yards.

The Jayhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .

