Toledo vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense will take the field against the Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 51.5.
Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-4.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Central Michigan's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is five points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Rockets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per outing the Chippewas surrender.
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
- The Rockets rack up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5) than the Chippewas allow per outing (396.8).
- When Toledo amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (6).
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chippewas put up 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets give up (17.5).
- Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.
- The Chippewas average 460.7 yards per game, 147 more yards than the 313.7 the Rockets allow.
- In games that Central Michigan picks up over 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Central Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
28
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
392.5
Avg. Total Yards
460.7
313.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
2
Giveaways
8
12
Takeaways
6