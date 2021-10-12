Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense will take the field against the Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 51.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is five points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 3-2-0 this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Rockets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per outing the Chippewas surrender.

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Rockets rack up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5) than the Chippewas allow per outing (396.8).

When Toledo amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (6).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas put up 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets give up (17.5).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.

The Chippewas average 460.7 yards per game, 147 more yards than the 313.7 the Rockets allow.

In games that Central Michigan picks up over 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Season Stats