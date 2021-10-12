Publish date:
Troy vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Sun Belt rivals square off when the Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy is favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 49.5.
Odds for Troy vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-7.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- Troy has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points only once this season.
- In 60% of Texas State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.
- Saturday's total is one point lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
- The 53.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 59.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 9.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread once this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Troy's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Trojans average 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats allow per outing (35.6).
- The Trojans average 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats give up per contest (416.2).
- The Trojans have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- In Texas State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Bobcats rack up eight more points per game (26.2) than the Trojans surrender (18.2).
- Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.
- The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (271.8).
- Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 271.8 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Texas State
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
349.2
Avg. Total Yards
346.8
271.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
416.2
10
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
10