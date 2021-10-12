Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt rivals square off when the Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy is favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -7.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Troy has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points only once this season.

In 60% of Texas State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Saturday's total is one point lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.

The 53.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 59.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 9.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread once this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Trojans average 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats allow per outing (35.6).

The Trojans average 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats give up per contest (416.2).

The Trojans have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Bobcats rack up eight more points per game (26.2) than the Trojans surrender (18.2).

Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.

The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (271.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 271.8 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats