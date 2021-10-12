Publish date:
Tulsa vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is an 8.5-point underdog. The over/under is 57.
Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-8.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.7 points per game, 12.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane put up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls give up (36.0).
- The Golden Hurricane collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2) than the Bulls give up per matchup (495.4).
- When Tulsa piles up more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).
- South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Bulls score 20.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.7).
- The Bulls collect 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (433.0).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|South Florida
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
444.2
Avg. Total Yards
332.2
433.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.4
9
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
5