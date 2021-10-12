Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is an 8.5-point underdog. The over/under is 57.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.7 points per game, 12.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 57-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-2-0 this season.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.

This year, the Golden Hurricane put up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls give up (36.0).

The Golden Hurricane collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2) than the Bulls give up per matchup (495.4).

When Tulsa piles up more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bulls score 20.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.7).

The Bulls collect 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (433.0).

The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats