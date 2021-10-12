Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97), defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) and linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackle UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The game has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined to go over the current 43-point total in all five games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.7 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Blazers score 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Golden Eagles allow.

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (344.7).

When UAB amasses more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (6).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Golden Eagles average 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers allow (22.2).

The Golden Eagles collect 283 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers allow.

In games that Southern Miss piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats