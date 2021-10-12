Publish date:
UAB vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The game has an over/under of 43 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-16
43
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined to go over the current 43-point total in all five games this season.
- Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.7 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Blazers score 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Golden Eagles allow.
- UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
- The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (344.7).
- When UAB amasses more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Golden Eagles average 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers allow (22.2).
- The Golden Eagles collect 283 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers allow.
- In games that Southern Miss piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Southern Miss
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
360.3
Avg. Total Yards
283
357.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
9
Giveaways
14
11
Takeaways
6