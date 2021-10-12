Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by 6 points. The point total is set at 59 for the outing.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -6 59

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59 points only two times this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 11.2 points higher than the combined 47.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 67 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are eight more than the 59 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Aggies average 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels give up (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies collect 40 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels allow per contest (453.8).

When Utah State piles up over 453.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (6).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Rebels average 12 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels average 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow per contest (463.6).

The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).

Season Stats