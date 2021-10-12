Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 18.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5 for the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -18.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA's games this season have gone over 54.5 points three of six times.

Rice's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.4 points fewer than the 60.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 61.8, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Roadrunners put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls allow (38.6).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners average only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (445).

When UTSA amasses over 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times, while the Owls have forced seven.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Owls put up 19.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Owls average just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (359.3).

This season the Owls have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (12).

Season Stats