ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 11 points. The game's point total is 69.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -11 69

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 69 points just one time this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.7 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 57.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 69 total in this contest.

The Cavaliers and their opponents score an average of 65.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 69 total in this game is 9.5 points above the 59.5 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.8 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (429.2).

In games that Virginia amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have nine takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Blue Devils average 3.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers give up (28.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 496.8 yards per game, 69.0 more yards than the 427.8 the Cavaliers give up.

When Duke churns out more than 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

