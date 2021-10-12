Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The point total is 53 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

So far this season, 83.3% of UCLA's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's total is seven points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 9.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins give up (26.5).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Huskies rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2) than the Bruins give up per contest (400.3).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 4-2-0 this year.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bruins average 35.2 points per game, 15.6 more than the Huskies allow (19.6).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.

The Bruins rack up 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies give up (326.8).

When UCLA piles up over 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Bruins have five turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats