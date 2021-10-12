Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The total is 67.5 points for this game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -12.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 67.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 3.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 67.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.4 more than the 67.5 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 12 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Hilltoppers score 10.9 more points per game (40.4) than the Monarchs give up (29.5).

Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs give up per matchup (330.5).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses more than 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have five giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have five takeaways .

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-3-0 this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Monarchs rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).

The Monarchs rack up 134.7 fewer yards per game (345.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (480.4).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats