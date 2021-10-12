Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes square off when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 65 points for the game.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -6.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 65 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points higher than the combined 53.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 10.2 points more than the 54.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.2, 4.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .

The 64.3 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 3-2-1 this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos put up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (29.3).

The Broncos average 403.5 yards per game, 44.8 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Golden Flashes give up per matchup.

In games that Western Michigan piles up over 448.3 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Flashes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Kent State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Golden Flashes rack up 28 points per game, comparable to the 25.5 the Broncos give up.

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 464.2 yards per game, 151.9 more yards than the 312.3 the Broncos allow.

When Kent State totals more than 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Season Stats