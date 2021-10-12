Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) bring college football's first-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-1), who have the No. 2 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are heavy, 13-point favorites. The over/under is set at 40.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -13 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 13.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.7 points fewer than the 41.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, six more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.5 points, nine more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Badgers average just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights surrender (20.8).

When Wisconsin scores more than 20.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Badgers collect 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights allow per contest (276).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 276 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Black Knights' takeaways (5).

Army Stats and Trends

Army has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season the Black Knights rack up 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers give up (20.4).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.

The Black Knights rack up 387.8 yards per game, 170 more yards than the 217.8 the Badgers give up.

In games that Army picks up over 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .

