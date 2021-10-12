Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) bring college football's first-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-1), who have the No. 2 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are heavy, 13-point favorites. The over/under is set at 40.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-13
40.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 13.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.7 points fewer than the 41.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, six more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.5 points, nine more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Badgers average just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights surrender (20.8).
- When Wisconsin scores more than 20.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Badgers collect 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights allow per contest (276).
- Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 276 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Black Knights' takeaways (5).
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Black Knights rack up 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers give up (20.4).
- Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 387.8 yards per game, 170 more yards than the 217.8 the Badgers give up.
- In games that Army picks up over 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Army
19.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
379.6
Avg. Total Yards
387.8
217.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276
14
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5