The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 25th-ranked rush defense, play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are massive, 17-point favorites. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 14.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is three points higher than the 54.5 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 3-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 17 points or more (in four chances).

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs give up per contest (25).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (318).

When Alabama churns out over 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this season Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Bulldogs put up 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up (22).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 22 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 428.6 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 300.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

In games that Mississippi State totals over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have nine takeaways .

