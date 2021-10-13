Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Pac-12 foes square off when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 1.5 points. The game has an over/under of 50.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points or more just one time this year.

Utah's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 13.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Sun Devils put up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes allow (23).

When Arizona State puts up more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes give up per outing.

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 339.4 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Utes have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Utes average 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils give up (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Utes collect 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (299).

In games that Utah totals over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .

Season Stats