Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Pac-12 foes square off when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 1.5 points. The game has an over/under of 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-1.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Utah's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 13.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Arizona State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Sun Devils put up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes allow (23).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils rack up 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes give up per outing.
- Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 339.4 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Utes have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Utes average 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils give up (16.2).
- Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Utes collect 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (299).
- In games that Utah totals over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Utah
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23
440.2
Avg. Total Yards
390.4
299
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.4
9
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
7