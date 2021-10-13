Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 for the contest.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -3.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 53.5 points four of seven times.

So far this season, 50% of Auburn's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 13.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Arkansas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers give up (19.2).

When Arkansas scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks average 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (322.3).

In games that Arkansas churns out over 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Tigers average 35.0 points per game, 10.5 more than the Razorbacks surrender (24.5).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.5 points.

The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (337.5).

In games that Auburn picks up over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Tigers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).

Season Stats