Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 for the contest.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-3.5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 53.5 points four of seven times.
- So far this season, 50% of Auburn's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 13.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Razorbacks have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Arkansas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers give up (19.2).
- When Arkansas scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (322.3).
- In games that Arkansas churns out over 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers average 35.0 points per game, 10.5 more than the Razorbacks surrender (24.5).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.5 points.
- The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (337.5).
- In games that Auburn picks up over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Tigers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Auburn
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
35.0
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
451.3
337.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.3
4
Giveaways
4
6
Takeaways
5