Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between MAC rivals when the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point underdogs. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -1.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 52.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.5, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has covered the spread twice this season.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.5) than the Eagles give up (22.8).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.2) than the Eagles allow per contest (389.8).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (8).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 28 the Cardinals give up.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.

The Eagles average 356.8 yards per game, 44.4 fewer yards than the 401.2 the Cardinals give up.

When Eastern Michigan picks up more than 401.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Season Stats