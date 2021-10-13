Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the game. The point total is set at 51.5.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5 total in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

So far this season Baltimore has two wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Ravens score four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers allow (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens collect 440.6 yards per game, 68.8 more yards than the 371.8 the Chargers give up per outing.

When Baltimore amasses more than 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Chargers score five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens give up (23.4).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.

The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up (389.6).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 389.6 yards.

The Chargers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.

Home and road insights

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more.

Ravens home games this season average 50.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

