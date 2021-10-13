Publish date:
Baylor vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baylor Bears (5-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). The point total is set at 50.5.
Odds for Baylor vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-6.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of six times.
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 15 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 49.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is five points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Bears average 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (20.5).
- When Baylor records more than 20.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears collect 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per outing (367.8).
- Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 367.8 yards.
- This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- BYU's games this season have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Cougars rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.4 more than the Bears surrender (17.8).
- When BYU puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up per contest (322.7).
- BYU is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 322.7 yards.
- This year the Cougars have six turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|BYU
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
17.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
403.2
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.8
4
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
10