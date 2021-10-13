Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (5-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Baylor vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -6.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of six times.

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 15 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 49.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point total for this game is five points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bears average 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (20.5).

When Baylor records more than 20.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears collect 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per outing (367.8).

Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 367.8 yards.

This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

BYU's games this season have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Cougars rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.4 more than the Bears surrender (17.8).

When BYU puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars average 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up per contest (322.7).

BYU is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 322.7 yards.

This year the Cougars have six turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (10).

Season Stats