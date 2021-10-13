Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) are 4-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. The point total is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -4 51

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of six games this season.

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 38 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.8 points per game in 2021, 10.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 51 total in this game is three points higher than the 48 average total in Falcons games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos average 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (16.2).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team records more than 16.2 points.

The Broncos average 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (280.8).

When Boise State churns out over 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 4-1-0 this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Falcons average 32.7 points per game, 10.9 more than the Broncos give up (21.8).

When Air Force puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons average only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos give up (414.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 414.3 yards.

This season the Falcons have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats