Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Two division leaders meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 54 is set in the contest.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 6.8 points above Monday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Monday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's five games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans allow per matchup (26).
- Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
- The Bills collect 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per contest (377.4).
- In games that Buffalo totals more than 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Titans average 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).
- Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.
- The Titans average 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.
- In games that Tennessee piles up over 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times, eight fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (15).
Home and road insights
- Titans home games this season average 50.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54).
- Buffalo is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, in away games.
- This year, in three away games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).
