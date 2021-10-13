Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Two division leaders meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 54 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in three of six games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 6.8 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's five games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans allow per matchup (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.

The Bills collect 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per contest (377.4).

In games that Buffalo totals more than 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Titans average 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.

The Titans average 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.

In games that Tennessee piles up over 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times, eight fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

Titans home games this season average 50.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54).

Buffalo is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, in away games.

This year, in three away games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).

Powered by Data Skrive.