Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 57.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-9
57
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this year.
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.5 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Bulls have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).
- Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.
- The Bulls collect 410.7 yards per game, only 15.3 fewer than the 426 the Bobcats give up per contest.
- When Buffalo churns out more than 426 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bobcats average 19.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Bulls surrender (28.2).
- The Bobcats rack up 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up (430).
- This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Ohio
31.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
430
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426
6
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
5