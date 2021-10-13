Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 57.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -9 57

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.5 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread one time this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).

Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Bulls collect 410.7 yards per game, only 15.3 fewer than the 426 the Bobcats give up per contest.

When Buffalo churns out more than 426 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bobcats average 19.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Bulls surrender (28.2).

The Bobcats rack up 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up (430).

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

