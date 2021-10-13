Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are just 1-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The point total is 46.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 45.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Vikings rack up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers surrender (17.4).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Vikings rack up 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

When Minnesota amasses more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-2-0 this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).

Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Panthers collect 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings allow.

When Carolina amasses more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three home games, Carolina has not gone over the total.

The average total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.