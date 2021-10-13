Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are just 1-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The point total is 46.
Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of five games this season.
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 45.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Vikings rack up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers surrender (17.4).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.4 points.
- The Vikings rack up 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per contest.
- When Minnesota amasses more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
Panthers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Carolina is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).
- Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).
- Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
- The Panthers collect 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings allow.
- When Carolina amasses more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
- This year, in three home games, Carolina has not gone over the total.
- The average total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).
- On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (46).
