Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
There will be player prop bet markets available for Chris Godwin ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
67.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin has caught 29 passes on 41 targets for 366 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 73.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.9% of the 229 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his one matchup against the Eagles, Godwin's 56 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (67.5).
- Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 207.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Godwin put together a 70-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.
- Godwin's stat line in his last three games includes 16 grabs for 199 yards. He put up 66.3 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
Rob Gronkowski
21
9.2%
16
184
4
5
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive