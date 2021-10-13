Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chris Godwin ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 67.5 -115

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has caught 29 passes on 41 targets for 366 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 73.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.9% of the 229 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his one matchup against the Eagles, Godwin's 56 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (67.5).

Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 207.0 yards per game through the air.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Godwin put together a 70-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.

Godwin's stat line in his last three games includes 16 grabs for 199 yards. He put up 66.3 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0% Rob Gronkowski 21 9.2% 16 184 4 5 12.5%

