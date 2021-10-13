October 13, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chris Godwin ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

67.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin has caught 29 passes on 41 targets for 366 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 73.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.9% of the 229 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his one matchup against the Eagles, Godwin's 56 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (67.5).
  • Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 207.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Godwin put together a 70-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.
  • Godwin's stat line in his last three games includes 16 grabs for 199 yards. He put up 66.3 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

41

17.9%

29

366

2

9

22.5%

Mike Evans

45

19.7%

29

393

4

6

15.0%

Antonio Brown

29

12.7%

20

325

3

2

5.0%

Rob Gronkowski

21

9.2%

16

184

4

5

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive